Pam Barrett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pam Barrett of Kamloops, BC passed away in her sleep after a long battle with cancer on June 18, 2020 at 73 years of age.

Survived by her loving husband Bruce Barrett; children: Jen (Doug McDiarmid) Barrett from Revelstoke; Alison Barrett of Revelstoke; Amy (Stan) Metcalfe of Golden and Maritte (Zach) Tomlinson from Kamloops. Grandchildren: Sam, Gwen, Morgan and Sawyer; brother Kim Mosher from Santa Cruz, California.

Pam was born in Pasadena and raised in Santa Barbara. She met Bruce in Ventura, California. They married in Pasadena in 1967. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State 1968. Seeking new adventures, they homesteaded up in Seymour Arm, BC in 1971. They relocated to Kamloops in 1976 to raise four lovely daughters.

An active and supportive mom, Pam was a marathon runner, cross country skier and coach. She earned her BC teaching degree from SFU in 1990. She taught elementary at many local schools until 2012. In her retirement her artistic talents thrived with her active involvement in the weavers guild. Her adventurous personality had her travel to many beautiful places. An always loving and welcoming woman, she will be missed by many.

A memorial for Pam will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kamloops Hospice and Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed to
the family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved