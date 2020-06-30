Pam Barrett of Kamloops, BC passed away in her sleep after a long battle with cancer on June 18, 2020 at 73 years of age.
Survived by her loving husband Bruce Barrett; children: Jen (Doug McDiarmid) Barrett from Revelstoke; Alison Barrett of Revelstoke; Amy (Stan) Metcalfe of Golden and Maritte (Zach) Tomlinson from Kamloops. Grandchildren: Sam, Gwen, Morgan and Sawyer; brother Kim Mosher from Santa Cruz, California.
Pam was born in Pasadena and raised in Santa Barbara. She met Bruce in Ventura, California. They married in Pasadena in 1967. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State 1968. Seeking new adventures, they homesteaded up in Seymour Arm, BC in 1971. They relocated to Kamloops in 1976 to raise four lovely daughters.
An active and supportive mom, Pam was a marathon runner, cross country skier and coach. She earned her BC teaching degree from SFU in 1990. She taught elementary at many local schools until 2012. In her retirement her artistic talents thrived with her active involvement in the weavers guild. Her adventurous personality had her travel to many beautiful places. An always loving and welcoming woman, she will be missed by many.
A memorial for Pam will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kamloops Hospice and Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed to
the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Survived by her loving husband Bruce Barrett; children: Jen (Doug McDiarmid) Barrett from Revelstoke; Alison Barrett of Revelstoke; Amy (Stan) Metcalfe of Golden and Maritte (Zach) Tomlinson from Kamloops. Grandchildren: Sam, Gwen, Morgan and Sawyer; brother Kim Mosher from Santa Cruz, California.
Pam was born in Pasadena and raised in Santa Barbara. She met Bruce in Ventura, California. They married in Pasadena in 1967. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State 1968. Seeking new adventures, they homesteaded up in Seymour Arm, BC in 1971. They relocated to Kamloops in 1976 to raise four lovely daughters.
An active and supportive mom, Pam was a marathon runner, cross country skier and coach. She earned her BC teaching degree from SFU in 1990. She taught elementary at many local schools until 2012. In her retirement her artistic talents thrived with her active involvement in the weavers guild. Her adventurous personality had her travel to many beautiful places. An always loving and welcoming woman, she will be missed by many.
A memorial for Pam will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kamloops Hospice and Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed to
the family from www.myalternatives.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.