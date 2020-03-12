Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pam Jaroszuk. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

With broken hearts, we are sad to announce the passing of Pamela Jaroszuk on March 2, 2020.



She was predeceased by her father Marvin Gonvick in 2004.



She is survived by her mother Lynne, brother Craig, his wife Cindy and their children Kalev and Ava of Toronto and Pam's sister Lauretta Hesson of Bonnyville. She is also survived by her children Brittney and Dylanne Richards, April O'Rourke and her husband Brad and granddaughter Bryn of Langley. She will be deeply missed by her husband Blair Jaroszuk, his sons Spencer, Tyler and daughter-in-law Carly.



Pam was born in Dawson Creek and grew up in Chetwynd/Moberly Lake. When she was eleven the family moved to McLure. After graduating from Barriere Secondary in 1988 she spread her wings and attended BCIT in Vancouver. This is where she had her daughter Brittney. In the early 90s she moved to Kamloops where she gave birth to Dylanne. In 1998 she purchased her first home where she raised her children. She worked at her mother's restaurant 'Lynne's Kitchen'. This is where she met Blair and reconnected with him later in life to spend nine beautiful years together. Pam went on to work at Universal Freight where she quickly advanced in her career and became the general manager with her leadership and dedication.



Pam was a beautiful, vibrant, and ambitious person who lived her life to the fullest. She was the perfect role model and mother to her kids and anyone else that needed it. She raised her daughters to be genuine and independent. Pam always had the right words and a warm heart to share. Over the years she enjoyed travelling, playing ball, riding her Harley Davidson, and floating in the pool. She loved hosting and spending time with her friends. To be friends with Pam is to be friends for life.



Gone but not forgotten; our mom's radiance will live on forever,

just like our love for her.



A celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date in April 2020.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home



