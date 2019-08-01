Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela “Vashti” Fisk. View Sign Obituary

July 16, 1933 - April 21, 2019



Pamela "Vashti" Fisk passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 85 in the caring community at Kamloops Seniors Village.



Vashti was born on July 16, 1933, at Kamloops General Hospital to "Deede" Gwenlyn Mary Parker (Cornwall) and John Allan Parker. She was raised at Ashcroft Manor with her sister Margot and brother Trevor. Vashti went on to become a Registered Nurse and graduated from Vancouver General Hospital in 1956. Immediately after graduation, she was finally able to marry the love of her life, Travers C. Fisk. They travelled around BC for the first 2-years of their marriage, then chose to settle back at Ashcroft Manor and raised their 4 children, Linda, Barry, Doug, and Ryan.



Following in the footsteps of her ancestors, Vashti ran the Ashcroft Manor as a motel, raised her children, worked in the Ashcroft Hospital, and, in later years, taught Home Support.



Horses were her passion, it is unknown how many people she taught how to ride and share in her love of horses.



Vashti will be missed by so many, she touched many lives and will be remembered lovingly.



She was predeceased by her husband, Travers in April 2017 and her brother, Trevor in February 2018. Surviving is her sister Margot Landels, 4 children,11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 1, 2019

