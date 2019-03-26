Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pasquale Marsico. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Pasquale Marsico announce his passing on March 23, 2019. Pasquale passed away peacefully at Ridgeview Lodge with his loving family by his side.



Pasquale was born in Miglierina, Catanzaro, Italy in 1947. In 1968, Pasquale left Italy to come to Kamloops to be with the love of his life Assunta Torchia. They married and had three children. Pasquale worked at Balco Forest Products (now Tolko Industries) for over 40 years.



Pasquale was an avid gardener. He loved all kinds of outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and quadding. Pasquale loved, and was accomplished at making traditional Italian salamis and homemade wine. He loved raising animals. He would constantly walk the fields checking on them, wherever he went he was sure to be followed by his animals. One of his favourite things he loved to do was spend time with his family around his dinner table, always making sure everyone had enough to eat. He had a hearty laugh. He loved to joke with family and friends. Pasquale had a big heart and would give you the shirt off of his back.



Pasquale is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Assunta, his three children Antonio (Tammy) Marsico, Elizabeth (Lou) Pellizzon, Francesco (Cindy) Marsico. He is also survived by his most precious gifts, his grandchildren Pasquale Patrick Marsico, Jacob Pellizzon, Emily Pellizzon, Sebastian Marsico, Macenzie Marsico and Ava Marsico. He is also survived by his mother Elisabetta Marsico and his brothers, who all still live in Italy.



He will be missed deeply by all his family and friends.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Howie and the Ridgeview Staff for the care they provided Dad.



We would also like to thank Schoenings Funeral Home.



Prayers will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 by Reverend Paul Simms, Celebrant, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops.



Funeral will be celebrated privately by immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's (Dementia) Society of BC.



