Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

December 18, 1935 – Cortale, Catanzaro, Italy

July 2, 2019 – Kamloops, BC





It is with great sadness we announce Pasquale (Pat) Rocca, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC at the age of 83.



Pasquale was born in Cortale, Catanzaro, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1950, settling in Lytton, BC, before moving to Kamloops in 1967.



He is survived by Ippolita (Pauline), his loving wife of 62 years and children Marianna (Gaetano) Bruno of Kamloops, Pete (Patricia) Rocca of Calgary, Teresa (Steve) Blackwell of Calgary and Maria (Darcy) Sumners of Prince George. Pasquale is also survived by his grandchildren Chris, David, and Michael Bruno, Taylor and Courtney Rocca, Evan Blackwell, Katie Vankoesveld (Mike), Alicia Sumners (Shawn Farrell) and Daniel Sumners (Danielle); as well as his great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Scarlett, Jaron and Kamryn.

Pasquale is also survived by sisters Angela Greto, Maria VanderVelden and sister-in-law Maria Rocca, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Pasquale was predeceased by his parents Pietro and Marianna Rocca, brother Giuseppe Rocca and brothers-in-law Giuseppe Greto and Peter VanderVelden.



A Prayer vigil will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 255 Nicola Street, Kamloops, BC on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 8:00 pm, followed by the Funeral Mass officiated by Father Derrick Cameron on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Kamloops, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation in memory of Pasquale Rocca would be appreciated.



