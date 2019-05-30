CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Mom passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at the age of 79. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Don Lacey and wife Connie, grandsons Taylor, Quinn and Garrett, great-grandchildren Viola and Alo, granddaughter Lacey Gerbrandt, very close sister Norma Wheeler and nieces and nephew Sandy, Sheryl and Brad and step-daughter Michelle Comeau. Pat was predeceased by her son Doug in 1983 and husband Len in 2016.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops.
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 30, 2019