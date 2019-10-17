Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat O’Connor. View Sign Obituary

August 18, 1941 – October 9, 2019



With sadness our family announces the passing of Pat on October 9, 2019. She slipped away peacefully in Kamloops with her husband Jim at her side.



Patricia Dianne Phalen, daughter of Sophie and Stanley (Babe) Phalen, was born in Lethbridge, Alberta on August 18, 1941. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Calgary where she met Jim and began her family. Pat was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her loving heart and infectious laugh will be remembered by those whose lives she touched.



Pat is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Brenna, son Casey, grandson Seamus and sisters Marge and Donna.



Thank you to all those who supported Pat for their incredible care and kindness including Dr. Peter Loland, Sara Ludtke and staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Rivershore Golf Club on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm.



We invite all those who were touched by Pat to join us to share memories.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.



Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com

