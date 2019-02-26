Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia “Trish” Leanne Worthington. View Sign

July 31, 1971 – February 19, 2019



Trish passed away peacefully at the Overlander Residential Care Facility with her mom and aunt by her side.



Trish is survived by her two beautiful daughters Zoey and Reghan, her loving mother Eleanor (Harvey), father Dan, brothers Kelly, Timothy and Travis and sister Leah and their families, special aunt Sheila (Carol) many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Trish graduated from Kamloops Senior Secondary in 1989. Trish was an accomplished hair stylist. She was formerly part owner of Eyreheads Hair Salon in Vernon and worked for a few years at Rapunzels Hair Salon in Vernon. She was also a fitness instructor at Lady's Only Gym.



She enjoyed softball, volleyball, karate and was a member of the Kami Girl Majorettes many years ago.



We would like to thank the loving, caring staff at the Overlander who took such good care of Trish.



There will be no service by request.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 26, 2019

