Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Hamilton. View Sign Obituary

With heartfelt sorrow we share the news of the passing of Patricia Ann Hamilton. She sadly lost her brave battle on 11th March 2020 at the Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops, British Columbia at the age of 76.



Patricia Ann Hamilton was born on 20th September 1943 in Edinburgh, Scotland. A war baby, Pat returned to Canada with her parents in 1944 when she was only one year old. Pat grew up in Vancouver and lived there until her move to Kamloops in 1964 to start a family. Pat spent many years of her professional life working in the insurance industry in Kamloops and was admired by all for her quick mind and dynamic work ethic.



Pat had a flair for home decor and an eye for unique and collectible items. One of her favourite pastimes was to seek out these treasures at estate sales and antique stores. She could proudly tell a story for every cherished and beautiful piece in her home. Pat was also a multi-talented and inspired artist and crafter and took pleasure in hand making wonderful gifts. She was an accomplished cook and always happy to share her delicious concoctions at family get-togethers. Pat was a kind, extremely intelligent woman and an avid reader, she could solve most puzzles with ease. She was a quiet, gentle soul who was always willing to help out anyone in need. Pat was such a giving person and you could always count on her. If she saw something she thought you would love, she would buy it and give it to you right away. Pat was caring and generous and just loved to give and bring happiness to others.



Pat was married to the love of her life Frederick Austin Hamilton for 25 years. They met in 1984 and were the perfect match as Pat kept Fred on his toes with redecorating their home to best display their finds. The family are grateful to Fred for the tireless and loving way he took care of Pat throughout their life together.



In her retirement she loved to travel with Fred. Although she was not as mobile due to a knee ailment it didn't stop her from travelling to some amazing places around the world. Even if it meant packing up a mobility scooter, she still travelled as far as England and Scotland. She was determined to live her life and didn't let anything hold her back. Pat and Fred travelled across Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and enjoyed an Alaskan cruise adventure.



Pat always had dogs as part of her family and was delighted with her sweet little dog Sammy whom she thoroughly enjoyed spoiling.



Pat will be mourned by her family and friends but especially by her devoted husband Fred Hamilton. She was a loving mother to Tina DeNeef (Bill) and Kimberley Packman (Gary). Jill Ferguson was also very much like a daughter to her. Pat's extended family also included former daughter-in-law Laura Ferguson and step-daughters Jennifer and Kelly Hamilton. Pat was a proud grandmother to Derek (Terri), Breanna (Tyler), Dallas (Ally), Tori (Andrew), Taylor, Presley, Danika, Travis, Brielle, Ashton and Janien. She was a great-grandmother to Dexter, Zoe, Olivia, Rylee, Cali and Hendrix. She is also survived by one son Bryan Randall. An only child, Pat was pre-deceased by her Canadian father Patrick Albert Moran and Scottish mother Helen Moran



.The family would also like to thank the staff of the Royal Inland Hospital and Ponderosa Lodge for their compassionate care.



Gone Too Soon an adapted poem by Janice Casler:

"With a heart of gold that was gentle and kind to all she knew

A gentle soul who cared that has gone too soon

For her body may be gone

But she remains in our hearts and soul

For there she shall remain as time passes on

Remember the times that were once shared and her dreams shall live on

Through the memories that were made

The people she encountered, the friends she made

And the loving family she leaves behind

May her soul rest easy as she opens

A new door and she is greeted by those whom have passed

As she is embraced by love once more

Although it saddened our hearts to see her go

Perhaps the angels needed her more

We may never understand why she had to go

But we will always keep those memories that we made

And good times we shared therefore

She will never be far as her spirit lives on

For her presence shall always be there deep within our hearts"



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services.

Condolences may be sent to the family from



The scattering of her ashes will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The BC Cancer Foundation in memory of Patricia Hamilton. With heartfelt sorrow we share the news of the passing of Patricia Ann Hamilton. She sadly lost her brave battle on 11th March 2020 at the Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops, British Columbia at the age of 76.Patricia Ann Hamilton was born on 20th September 1943 in Edinburgh, Scotland. A war baby, Pat returned to Canada with her parents in 1944 when she was only one year old. Pat grew up in Vancouver and lived there until her move to Kamloops in 1964 to start a family. Pat spent many years of her professional life working in the insurance industry in Kamloops and was admired by all for her quick mind and dynamic work ethic.Pat had a flair for home decor and an eye for unique and collectible items. One of her favourite pastimes was to seek out these treasures at estate sales and antique stores. She could proudly tell a story for every cherished and beautiful piece in her home. Pat was also a multi-talented and inspired artist and crafter and took pleasure in hand making wonderful gifts. She was an accomplished cook and always happy to share her delicious concoctions at family get-togethers. Pat was a kind, extremely intelligent woman and an avid reader, she could solve most puzzles with ease. She was a quiet, gentle soul who was always willing to help out anyone in need. Pat was such a giving person and you could always count on her. If she saw something she thought you would love, she would buy it and give it to you right away. Pat was caring and generous and just loved to give and bring happiness to others.Pat was married to the love of her life Frederick Austin Hamilton for 25 years. They met in 1984 and were the perfect match as Pat kept Fred on his toes with redecorating their home to best display their finds. The family are grateful to Fred for the tireless and loving way he took care of Pat throughout their life together.In her retirement she loved to travel with Fred. Although she was not as mobile due to a knee ailment it didn't stop her from travelling to some amazing places around the world. Even if it meant packing up a mobility scooter, she still travelled as far as England and Scotland. She was determined to live her life and didn't let anything hold her back. Pat and Fred travelled across Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and enjoyed an Alaskan cruise adventure.Pat always had dogs as part of her family and was delighted with her sweet little dog Sammy whom she thoroughly enjoyed spoiling.Pat will be mourned by her family and friends but especially by her devoted husband Fred Hamilton. She was a loving mother to Tina DeNeef (Bill) and Kimberley Packman (Gary). Jill Ferguson was also very much like a daughter to her. Pat's extended family also included former daughter-in-law Laura Ferguson and step-daughters Jennifer and Kelly Hamilton. Pat was a proud grandmother to Derek (Terri), Breanna (Tyler), Dallas (Ally), Tori (Andrew), Taylor, Presley, Danika, Travis, Brielle, Ashton and Janien. She was a great-grandmother to Dexter, Zoe, Olivia, Rylee, Cali and Hendrix. She is also survived by one son Bryan Randall. An only child, Pat was pre-deceased by her Canadian father Patrick Albert Moran and Scottish mother Helen Moran.The family would also like to thank the staff of the Royal Inland Hospital and Ponderosa Lodge for their compassionate care.Gone Too Soon an adapted poem by Janice Casler:"With a heart of gold that was gentle and kind to all she knewA gentle soul who cared that has gone too soonFor her body may be goneBut she remains in our hearts and soulFor there she shall remain as time passes onRemember the times that were once shared and her dreams shall live onThrough the memories that were madeThe people she encountered, the friends she madeAnd the loving family she leaves behindMay her soul rest easy as she opensA new door and she is greeted by those whom have passedAs she is embraced by love once moreAlthough it saddened our hearts to see her goPerhaps the angels needed her moreWe may never understand why she had to goBut we will always keep those memories that we madeAnd good times we shared thereforeShe will never be far as her spirit lives onFor her presence shall always be there deep within our hearts"Funeral arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services.Condolences may be sent to the family from www.drakecremation.com The scattering of her ashes will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The BC Cancer Foundation in memory of Patricia Hamilton. Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close