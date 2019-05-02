Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Annabell Fedora. View Sign Obituary

Pat (Patricia) passed away on April 28, 2019 in the Overlander Care Hospital, Kamloops, BC with her loving family at her bedside.



Pat was predeceased by Leonard Shaw, Kay Humble, William Humble and Baby River Tourand.



Pat met the love of her life John Fedora in New Westminster and the two were married for 45 years until John passed away in 2005. The two had many adventures throughout the province as they also lived in Rossland, Chase, Merritt and Kamloops. They were entrepreneurs and owned a motel with a gas station, a trailer park and child's clothing store along the way.



Pat had a wonderful sense of humour and an unquenching thirst for knowledge. This desire inspired her to obtain her GED while her daughters were all in school, become a licensed small airplane pilot and pursue her Industrial First Aid ticket which led to her being an Auxiliary with the Merritt Ambulance Service. These endeavours kept her busy while she worked at the Merritt Post Office.



She is survived by her three daughters Cassandra (Matthew), Lionna (Kevin) and Johanna (Brad), as well as eight grandchildren Amanda (Jon), Erica (Tyler), Vanessa, Lindsey (Cheryl), Janna (Toursten), Taylor (Taylor), Morgan and Jordan and three great-grandchildren Caiman, Olive and Avery, all of whom are extremely thankful to the amazing and dedicated staff at Overlander Extended Care Hospital.



No service by request.



Interment to follow this summer in Merritt, BC.



