July 13, 1942 - March 23, 2019



It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Patricia Anne Langton/Brookbank/Bauer on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Overlander Extended Care, Kamloops.?Pat was born in Peterborough, Ontario, the first child of Marjory and Norman Langton. She eventually became the eldest of five children. The family moved to Victoria, BC after the war and Pat grew up in Victoria. She and her husband Birke Brookbank had four children and lived in a variety of communities in Ontario and BC. They settled in Kamloops in 1972. Pat eventually joined Canada Post and worked there for more than 30 years in several different locations in Kamloops.



In 1983, she married Peter Bauer. She and Peter lived in Kamloops until her death.?She leaves behind her mother Marjory, husband Peter, brothers Bob and Stewart, sisters Barbara and Judy, daughters Susan and Laura, son Chris, step-children Jan, Cliff, Bob, Bruce and Brian, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her brother David and her son David.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.



Donations in Pat's name may be made to The Kidney Foundation, Overlander Extended Care or a charity of your choice.

