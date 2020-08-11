Pat was born on March 28, 1927 Yorkshire, England. She attended King James' Grammar School, and in 1946 she began her 10 year art education at Harrogate School of Art, Doncaster School of Art, Bretton Hall College of Art, North Wakefield, and Addlestone Studio, North Weybridge.



In 1952 she began her fine Fine Art teaching career in British Junior and secondary schools.



In 1973 Pat married her best friend Robert Campbell who was living and working in Kamloops. He had established the Cariboo College Fine Arts Department in 1971. Pat moved to Canada and started her new life with Bob in Kamloops.



In the Fine Art Department at Cariboo College, Pat taught water colours and a new art medium called Acrylic. Pat and Bob shared a home art studio, and they continued to travel.



In 2002 Pat and Bob return to England to live closer to their family.



Bob passed away in 2008 at the age of 91. Pat lived in her St. Margaret, Dover home and continued to paint and sell her works in the small art galleries of Southern England, such as Canterbury (Kent) a place she loved and visited often.



Pat passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Patricia Campbell known for her water colours leaves behind a legacy of exhibitions, commissions and a number of private and public collections in England, France, South Africa, Australia, Canada and the U.S.A.



God Bless you Pat

