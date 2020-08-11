1/1
Patricia Campbell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat was born on March 28, 1927 Yorkshire, England. She attended King James' Grammar School, and in 1946 she began her 10 year art education at Harrogate School of Art, Doncaster School of Art, Bretton Hall College of Art, North Wakefield, and Addlestone Studio, North Weybridge.

In 1952 she began her fine Fine Art teaching career in British Junior and secondary schools.

In 1973 Pat married her best friend Robert Campbell who was living and working in Kamloops. He had established the Cariboo College Fine Arts Department in 1971. Pat moved to Canada and started her new life with Bob in Kamloops.

In the Fine Art Department at Cariboo College, Pat taught water colours and a new art medium called Acrylic. Pat and Bob shared a home art studio, and they continued to travel.

In 2002 Pat and Bob return to England to live closer to their family.

Bob passed away in 2008 at the age of 91. Pat lived in her St. Margaret, Dover home and continued to paint and sell her works in the small art galleries of Southern England, such as Canterbury (Kent) a place she loved and visited often.

Pat passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Patricia Campbell known for her water colours leaves behind a legacy of exhibitions, commissions and a number of private and public collections in England, France, South Africa, Australia, Canada and the U.S.A.

God Bless you Pat

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved