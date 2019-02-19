September 21, 1932 - February 10, 2019
On Sunday, February 10, 2019 Patricia Jean Sims passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the gentle care of Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice, in Kamloops, BC.
A celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring.
Pat was born in Prince George in 1932, the oldest of five girls to Lorne and Lois Minty. She married Douglas Sims shortly after her 18th birthday, a union of sixty years at the time of his passing in 2010. She missed him every day they have been apart.
Mother to five children, Tom (Glenna), Mickey (Heather), Ed (Judy), Brian (Janet) and Sandra. Grandmother of sixteen and great-grandmother of nineteen, family was the center of her life. She leaves sisters Jackie and Judy, an expansive, extended family, each one cherished deeply. She was a working mom in a variety of office and administrative positions, a shop owner and real estate agent. Predeceased by her parents, husband Doug, sisters Joan and Iris and grandson Scott.
