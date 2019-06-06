Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia May "Pat" Chaplin. View Sign Obituary

Loving Wife, Caring Mom & Incredible Gram



With deep sorrow and sadness we share with you the passing of Pat Chaplin on May 26, 2019.



Pat leaves behind by her loving husband John, children Stephen (Melanie) and Lisa, grandchildren Alec, Brandon (Ashley) and Lance, mother Verna Schnider, sister Sherry Rostron and many relatives and friends.



Pat was born and raised in Vancouver, BC. With her husband John, they raised their family in Port Coquitlam. They later moved to Kamloops in 2004 to enjoy their retirement.



She loved to spend time with her family, go for adventurous walks, enjoy a glass of wine and travel with her husband by her side, whenever they could get away. She had a passion for shoes. Especially admiring and commenting on others, hoping she could find the right size. She always made sure your favourite meal was prepared for those special occasions. Not to mention her specialty desserts for everyone who enjoyed them and only sharing the recipe with a selective few.



Such a wonderful and beautiful lady, who touched the lives of many. Always caring to everyone. We will remember the way she made us laugh, her wonderful smile and the spunky and funny things she always did.



You will forever be in our hearts and minds.



She will be missed by everyone, including her friends at the gym and her volunteer group at the Western Canada Theatre.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour Street, Kamloops on July 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Please join us and bring your memories and stories in celebrating the life of Pat and her new journey.



Thank you to all our family, friends, doctors and nurses at RIH for all the support and care you have shown. A special thanks to

