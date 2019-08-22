Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" Musgrove. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mom, gramma and great-gramma Patricia "Pat" Musgrove on Monday, August 12, 2019, 7 days short of her 93rd birthday.



Mom was born on August 19, 1926 in Klistiz, Romania, landing via The Estonia in Halifax, NS August 28, 1928 with her family, eventually settling in Lavoy, AB on a farm. She lived through some difficult times during the Great Depression before moving to Chilliwack, BC with her family in the late 40s.



In 1955, mom met the man of her dreams, Bob, who swept her off her feet at a wedding celebration. She had just had a disagreement with her then date, how lucky for dad and for us! They were married November 26, 1955 in Seattle, WA and settled in Victoria, BC for a few years before our dad's work with CNR had them moving on to Terrace, BC, Peace River, AB, Hay River, NWT and then finally settling in Kamloops, BC in 1971. Mom has lived in our home since that time; we are pretty sure she was the "matriach" of the block.



After 40 years working at the Coast Canadian Inn, mom finally retired at the ripe young age of 75! Mom's passion was baking and cooking and at many family get-togethers we always joked that there was enough food to feed the neighborhood. Her soups and pies were her speciality. Her grandaughter told her she should have opened up her own restaurant. At Christmas, she roasted the largest turkey she could find (often there were 20 guests or more) as everyone and anyone was invited and she lit up the house with lights and decorations inside and out. She was recognized in the Kamloops News for her festive lights.



She loved her flowers and in summer, her yard was filled with hanging baskets and flower containers. Many a passerby would remark on mom's flowers and how beautiful the yard looked. Before our dad passed, he would bring home a bouquet of yellow roses weekly for her. Yellow was her favourite colour.



Mom was also known for her "colourful" words. If she swore at you or called you a "little sh*t", that meant she liked you a lot.



Mom was predeceased by our dad who passed away in January 2000. Mom was also predeceased by her parents and four sisters.

Mom is survived and will be dearly missed by her five children Shelley (Terry), Bobbi (Al), Rick, Wayne (Krys) and Mike (Trina), seven grandchildren who loved their grammy so much Harmony (Bobby), Brayden, Brenna, Brooke (Nico), Chase, Ryan and Landon and three great-grandchildren Xavier, Phoenix and Dax.



"What a ride" she shared with us shortly before her passing. When asked what was one of the best things about her ride, she shared "all my grandkids".



We were blessed to learn many valuable life lessons from our mom during her almost 93 years, among them "if you don't have anything nice to say then don't say anything at all", "two wrongs do not make a right" and "this too shall pass." She loved to tell jokes and had an amazing sense of humour. She was our rock, our inspiration, the heart and soul of our family. She was there for everyone of us, always putting herself last. She was a remarkably strong and courageous woman right to the very end. She will be thought of every day and we will live our lives as she would have wanted us to. We were so blessed she was ours.



Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Loland for his care and compassion, to the palliative care team that came to her home and to the nurses, care aids, volunteers and staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice, we will always remember the care and kindness you all gave to our mom. You went above and beyond for her and we are truly grateful to you all.



No service will be held at the request of our mom.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice or the .



Condolences may be sent to the family at With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mom, gramma and great-gramma Patricia "Pat" Musgrove on Monday, August 12, 2019, 7 days short of her 93rd birthday.Mom was born on August 19, 1926 in Klistiz, Romania, landing via The Estonia in Halifax, NS August 28, 1928 with her family, eventually settling in Lavoy, AB on a farm. She lived through some difficult times during the Great Depression before moving to Chilliwack, BC with her family in the late 40s.In 1955, mom met the man of her dreams, Bob, who swept her off her feet at a wedding celebration. She had just had a disagreement with her then date, how lucky for dad and for us! They were married November 26, 1955 in Seattle, WA and settled in Victoria, BC for a few years before our dad's work with CNR had them moving on to Terrace, BC, Peace River, AB, Hay River, NWT and then finally settling in Kamloops, BC in 1971. Mom has lived in our home since that time; we are pretty sure she was the "matriach" of the block.After 40 years working at the Coast Canadian Inn, mom finally retired at the ripe young age of 75! Mom's passion was baking and cooking and at many family get-togethers we always joked that there was enough food to feed the neighborhood. Her soups and pies were her speciality. Her grandaughter told her she should have opened up her own restaurant. At Christmas, she roasted the largest turkey she could find (often there were 20 guests or more) as everyone and anyone was invited and she lit up the house with lights and decorations inside and out. She was recognized in the Kamloops News for her festive lights.She loved her flowers and in summer, her yard was filled with hanging baskets and flower containers. Many a passerby would remark on mom's flowers and how beautiful the yard looked. Before our dad passed, he would bring home a bouquet of yellow roses weekly for her. Yellow was her favourite colour.Mom was also known for her "colourful" words. If she swore at you or called you a "little sh*t", that meant she liked you a lot.Mom was predeceased by our dad who passed away in January 2000. Mom was also predeceased by her parents and four sisters.Mom is survived and will be dearly missed by her five children Shelley (Terry), Bobbi (Al), Rick, Wayne (Krys) and Mike (Trina), seven grandchildren who loved their grammy so much Harmony (Bobby), Brayden, Brenna, Brooke (Nico), Chase, Ryan and Landon and three great-grandchildren Xavier, Phoenix and Dax."What a ride" she shared with us shortly before her passing. When asked what was one of the best things about her ride, she shared "all my grandkids".We were blessed to learn many valuable life lessons from our mom during her almost 93 years, among them "if you don't have anything nice to say then don't say anything at all", "two wrongs do not make a right" and "this too shall pass." She loved to tell jokes and had an amazing sense of humour. She was our rock, our inspiration, the heart and soul of our family. She was there for everyone of us, always putting herself last. She was a remarkably strong and courageous woman right to the very end. She will be thought of every day and we will live our lives as she would have wanted us to. We were so blessed she was ours.Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Loland for his care and compassion, to the palliative care team that came to her home and to the nurses, care aids, volunteers and staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice, we will always remember the care and kindness you all gave to our mom. You went above and beyond for her and we are truly grateful to you all.No service will be held at the request of our mom.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice or the .Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.