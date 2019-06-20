Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Patti) Ann McDougall (Lowe). View Sign Obituary

August 16, 1959 – June 17, 2019 (forever 59)



It is with unbelievable sadness we announce the passing of Patti McDougall. Patti is survived by her children Mel (Chris), Edwyn and Phil (Janie) and husband Ron, grandchildren Dryden and Wesley, mother Diana and mother-in-law Dot, brothers Bill and Barry, her sister and brother-in-law Therese and Brian (Lucile) and her nieces and nephews Jeremy, Corinne, Emily and Nicolas as well as her ex sister-in-law Jackie Berkey and nieces Erin and Leah.



Patti was predeceased by her brother Bobby, brother-in-law Ian and her father-in-law Jack.



She died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family.



Patti was born in Princeton, moved to Texada, Ashcroft, Prince Rupert, Maple Ridge, Salmon Arm and finally Kamloops. It was in Salmon Arm she found her calling (and passion) working with the special needs, she especially was proud working with a deaf/blind client (Tim) and helped open his world (and ours).



Patti was always a fierce champion of the underdog and because she had a story, she knew many of those people less fortunate had a story too. She had the biggest heart of anyone I knew.



She enjoyed camping with her lifelong friends and her beautiful backyard and greenhouse. Her biggest pride and passion were her children Mel, Edwyn and Phil, she got the most pride and happiness being a mom.



She will be missed…



In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone less fortunate (without casting judgment).



Celebration of Life will be held at Cottonwood Manor, 730 Cottonwood Drive, Kamloops, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



