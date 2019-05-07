Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Winifred Capon. View Sign Obituary

"Mommy"

March 8, 1936 – April 30, 2019



Our light, our rock and our anchor. We have all been cast adrift by her completely unexpected loss. There are no words to express how devastated and shattered we all are.



Mom was born in Thorpe-Le-Soken, in the county of Essex, England. Her and dad met in 1955 and married on September 19, 1957. Over the next decades they travelled and moved extensively between England, Europe, the Middle East and Canada, with mom usually closing down house and toting four children in her care while dad went on ahead. They finally settled in Canada in 1967, starting in Montreal and moving west to reside in Kamloops before settling in to White Rock for 30 years. Mom and dad moved back to Kamloops the final time in 2005.



She was happy to be here surrounded by most of her family. It is so difficult to describe her smile and laugh or to encapsulate her amazing life in only a few paragraphs, but she leaves an amazing familial legacy in her loving and majestic wake.



Lovingly survived by husband John (dad's cookie), son John (Palma) and daughters Marina (Francis), Heather (Gerald) and Denise. She loved so much and was so proud of her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her three brothers in England and their families.



We will plant your "garden" mom and plant a tree or two in your name. The tears we can't stop will keep them watered. Every time we hear the birds singing or the wind in the trees we will feel your spirit.



We love you. We will always miss you. We will all be in your comforting embrace again. Say hi to nana for us. Love you mommy.



In lieu of flowers, mom's favourite charities were the BC Cancer Foundation and the RIH Hospital Auxiliary. Thank you to the nurses on 6 South high observation room 613 and in ICU for trying to keep mom comfortable. Thank you also to Schoening Funeral Service and to all those who have offered their support and sympathy. No funeral but a casual Celebration of Life will be held in the common room, first floor, 490 Lorne Street on Saturday, May 11, 2019 between 12:00 pm and 3:00 p.m.

