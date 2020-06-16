Patrick Richard "Rick" Davis of Chase, BC passed away on June 1, 2020.



Rick left behind his loving wife of 50 years Leila Davis, daughter Pam (Rob) Clements of Kamloops, son Donald Davis of Chase, and grandchildren Mark and Monica Davis of Kamloops. He also leaves behind his sisters Susan, Jane and Michelle.



Rick was predeceased by his parents Jack and Pat Davis, his in-laws Arthur and Norma Duggan, sister Penny, brother-in-law Dale Walker and nephew Saulo Davis.



Rick was born in Kamloops, BC. He worked as an electrician for all his life and was the go-to guy for the local ranchers' irrigation needs. Rick was also a very active parent and supporter in the 4H Community for many years.



At Rick's request, there will be no service. A tea will be held at a later date.



