Paul Lewis

November 5, 1954 – December 17, 2019



After a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, it is with great sadness that we have to announce that Paul Lewis of Kamloops passed away at home on the morning of December 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Left to mourn are his wife of 41 years Lesley, daughters Shauna (Rob) and Carrie-Anne, and five grandchildren Nevaeh, Maeson, Logan, Benjamin and Chloe.



A Memorial Service for Paul will be held in the Schoening Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by cremation.



Family and friends are invited to drop by the house at 3742 Westsyde Road on Saturday, December 28, 2019 between 1:00 pm and

4:00 pm for refreshments and a game of darts in Paul's honour.



In lieu of flowers and if desired, the family respectfully asks that you consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in memory of Paul.



