Paul Vandergucht passed away after a brief illness on March 5, 2019. He was born in Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan on November 5, 1933 and grew up in Tisdale, Saskatchewan.



In 1956, he moved his family to British Columbia where he was involved in the trucking industry until he finally retired two years ago. He was proud to tell people that he had held his Class 1 licence for over 65 years.



Paul is survived by his partner Janice Lobdell, son Dana Vandergucht (Barb) and five grandsons Jordan (Kimberly) Vandergucht, Duncan (Jackie) Vandergucht, Shane Bepple, Shelden (Chelsey) Bepple and Ryan (Tiffany) Bepple, and by two great-grandchildren Ayden Vandergucht and Aura Bepple. He is also survived by his two brothers Joe (Doris) Vandergucht and Bruce (Judy) Vandergucht, and his sister Rita (Fred) Vandall and many nieces and nephews. Missing him greatly is his best four-legged buddy Oscar.



He was predeceased by his wife Dolores in 1978, his daughter Llona in 2003, brother Marcel in 1994 and brother Maurice in 1962.



Paul was passionate about making the most of every minute and he enjoyed travelling, RVing, golfing, curling, music, dancing and socializing with family and many friends. He spent many happy winters in Arizona and made many more friends there.



There will be no service by request.



In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated or to the SPCA.



