With sadness we announce that Paul passed away on September 27, 2019 at the age of 83.
Loving husband of 27 years to Linda Shwaylyk (née Hodgson) and father to Lorelei and Serena.
Friends and relatives are welcome to a memorial talk to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 270 Leigh Rd., Kamloops on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
A special thanks for the tender care provided by the staff to Paul during his stay at Ponderosa and Pinegrove. Additionally, we would like to thank Dr. du Preez for her kindness.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 1, 2019