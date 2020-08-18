On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Paul Sidney Porter passed away peacefully at hospice in Kamloops, BC.



Paul was born in 1952 in Vancouver, BC, son of Sid and Lil Porter. He was a beloved husband to Diana, devoted father to Julia (Chris) and Graham, loving granddad to Nolan, and supportive brother to Lesley.



Paul attended St. Anthony's Elementary and West Vancouver Secondary Schools. Paul received his degree in theatre and completed his teacher training at UBC. He moved to Kamloops to begin his career in 1977. In 1979 Paul and Diana began their married life together in Kamloops, where they taught in the Kamloops School District, and raised their two wonderful children.



Paul was a man of many interests. In his early days he was involved in theatre, while staying fit with cross country skiing, tennis and mountain biking. In his later years, Paul became very involved in technology and played guitar with his usual enthusiasm.



Paul will always be remembered for his solid loyalty, dry sense of humour and for being a trusted and devoted friend.



He will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society of BC, or to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice would be much appreciated.



Condolences may be expressed to the

family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store