Paula (Johnston) Westen
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Paula on August 27, 2020 at the age of 59.

She is survived by her daughter Ashley Westen, her sister Danira (Neil) Bigland, niece Sherisse Bigland, nephew Myles (Teng) Bigland, grand-nephew Malcolm Bigland, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Gerald and Sonia Johnston.

Paula was a caring soul, who took time to always keep in touch with family and friends.

May you now rest peacefully.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
