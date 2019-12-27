November 5, 1927 – December 20, 2019
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Joe Cooper.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Sherwood (Jamie), son Max Cooper, grandchildren Jessica Sherwood (Kevin Sweeney), Alex Sherwood (Nicole), and Frances Cooper. Also survived by great-grandchildren Alistair and Felix Sherwood, and Fiona and Remy Sweeney. She may also be remembered by her many patients from the Burris Clinic where she practiced medicine as Dr. Nock. She had incredible patience living with MS for many decades.
There will be no service by request.
