Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Pam) MacLean. View Sign Obituary

February 18, 1924 – July 9, 2019



With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Pam MacLean. Pam spent the last weeks of her life in the gentle care of hospice, RIH, Active Care Sr. Service staff and home care palliative nursing. Predeceased by her husband Ian MacLean, son Brian MacLean, brother George Page and sisters June June and Eileen Ennis. Pam is survived by and will be remembered with so much love by daughter Sharon Gastaldin (Dale) and granddaughter Kimberly MacLean, great-grandchildren Mabel and Benjamin and many nieces and nephews.



She was with the Canadian Women`s Army Corps for four years. Returning to Sicamous to marry Ian and raise a family in Brookmere and Revelstoke. Moving to Kamloops they made many longtime friends and always kept in touch with those they met along the way. Mom and Dad spent many summers in the Blind Bay area in their RV with family and friends. In her younger days, she enjoyed swimming and bowling. With limited eyesight her favourite pastime was to visit the casino.



Mom always appreciated the time her family and friends spent with her and enjoyed keeping up on all their activities. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, words of encouragement and always being willing to help those around her.



A special thank you to Bonnie and Van Gitzel and Donna and Dick Yamaoka for their close friendship and constant contact. Many thanks for the years of care and friendship from Active Care Sr. Services staff who provided Mom with a place to call home. We want to express our deepest appreciation to Dr. F. Kruger, Active Care Sr. Services staff, Interior Health Home Care nurses team, Hospice and Veterans Affairs for your kindness and compassion.



At Pam's request there will be no service.



Condolences may be sent to the family at February 18, 1924 – July 9, 2019With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Pam MacLean. Pam spent the last weeks of her life in the gentle care of hospice, RIH, Active Care Sr. Service staff and home care palliative nursing. Predeceased by her husband Ian MacLean, son Brian MacLean, brother George Page and sisters June June and Eileen Ennis. Pam is survived by and will be remembered with so much love by daughter Sharon Gastaldin (Dale) and granddaughter Kimberly MacLean, great-grandchildren Mabel and Benjamin and many nieces and nephews.She was with the Canadian Women`s Army Corps for four years. Returning to Sicamous to marry Ian and raise a family in Brookmere and Revelstoke. Moving to Kamloops they made many longtime friends and always kept in touch with those they met along the way. Mom and Dad spent many summers in the Blind Bay area in their RV with family and friends. In her younger days, she enjoyed swimming and bowling. With limited eyesight her favourite pastime was to visit the casino.Mom always appreciated the time her family and friends spent with her and enjoyed keeping up on all their activities. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, words of encouragement and always being willing to help those around her.A special thank you to Bonnie and Van Gitzel and Donna and Dick Yamaoka for their close friendship and constant contact. Many thanks for the years of care and friendship from Active Care Sr. Services staff who provided Mom with a place to call home. We want to express our deepest appreciation to Dr. F. Kruger, Active Care Sr. Services staff, Interior Health Home Care nurses team, Hospice and Veterans Affairs for your kindness and compassion.At Pam's request there will be no service.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close