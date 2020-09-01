Born on August 4, 1937, in Bienfait, Saskatchewan, Pauline passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, age 83 with her husband by her side.
She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Caroline, brother Edward. Pauline is survived by her loving family, husband Arnold, her steadfast partner of 63 years, children Joy, Carol (Dwayne) and Al; grandchildren Garrett (Lindsay) Brittany (Jason), Jack and Ella, great-grandchildren Kaison, Emmerson and Sloan - all of whom brought great pride and joy to her life; sisters Rosemarie, Lucy, brother Ron, and their families as well as many nieces and nephews who she was very fond of.
Pauline was very involved in the communities of Birch Island and Clearwater, BC. for more than 50 years. She was a tireless worker for her fellow citizen, never taking no for an answer when requesting help from various community partners for the greater good of all. Actively participating in numerous committees, including the Birch Island and Clearwater Women's Auxiliary (Institute), Clearwater United Church and she was a founding member of the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a long-time volunteer co-coordinator for the Canadian Cancer Society
and served as a school trustee in the 1980s. In recognition of her long-standing volunteer work and service to her community, Pauline was the recipient of the Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce (Rotary) 'Citizen of the Year' and was later awarded the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal in 2012.
An avid gardener, Pauline was also a talent in the kitchen whether it was baking bread, the traditional Ukrainian staples or a holiday dinner with family and friends at the table. She was also well known for her potato doughnuts, a big seller at community events. Anyone was always welcome at the Gregory house and the kitchen was always open. A providing wife, mother and grandmother, family was extremely important to Pauline.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her
but fondly remembered for her contribution to community
and the importance that she placed on family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be held at a later date. A special thank-you to Dr. Peters and staff at Lewis Estates in Edmonton, AB.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Parkinson's Society of Canada.