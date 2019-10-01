Mrs. Penny March passed away peacefully in Kamloops on September 22, 2019 at the age of 67 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Daniel Steinke (Candice) and Micheal Steinke (Danelle Johnston). She will be sadly missed by her five grandchildren Mayson, Taya, Stephanie, Zoe and Maddison. She is survived by Eugene March, brother Rick and sisters Susan, Jane and Michelle and many nieces and nephews.
No formal service by request.
Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 1, 2019