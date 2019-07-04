Guest Book View Sign Obituary

August 13, 1955 - June 1, 2019



With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Peter Alan Snook at the age of 63 in Greece.



Left to mourn his passing are his daughter Meghan (Brice), grandchildren Malcolm and Emma, two sons Kris (Adela), grandson Kristian and Kevin (Tracey), two grandsons Sheldon and Declan, his ex-wife Bernadette, sisters-in-law and their families, two brothers Hans and David and many friends.



Peter was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Ilse Snook.



Peter was born in England, moved to Canada shortly after and lived the majority of his youth in Richmond, BC. He later moved to Kamloops and managed the Stockmens Hotel and other hotels across Canada.



Eventually Peter decided to explore his birthplace and spent a year staying in various bed & breakfasts and wrote a blog about his travels. When the opportunity arose to complete the construction of Zarka Villas on Evia, Greece; he jumped at the chance. The last five years of his life he poured his heart into Zarka Villas, the village, the people, the environment, the friends he had made, the dogs he rescued... the whole island of Evia.



Peter was an amazing, kind, giving, gentle, funny, smart and caring man. Well loved by everyone and will be missed by all.



The Celebration of Life for Peter will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River Street from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.



Everyone who knew him is invited to join us for coffee and snacks and share their memories. Please wear anything but black. Kiddos are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to local SPCA or The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please feel free but not obliged to bring a snack to share.



