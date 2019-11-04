Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Balaski. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

October 6, 1931 – October 21, 2019



It is with deep sadness we announce that Peter Balaski passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 in Kamloops at Ridgeview Lodge.



Left to remember Peter are his children Patricia (Randy) Babiuk, Richard (Heather), Ronald (Sandi), Marlene (Niall) Rutherford, five grandchildren Bryn, Leilani, Jacqui, Mandy and Megan, two great-grandchildren Eleanor and Atticus, his brother Donald (Rosa) in Texas, his sister Helen in Oregon and their families, as well as other relatives and friends.



He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor, parents Peter and Dora, three brothers infant Michael, Mike and Billy and his sister Marion.



Peter had a tremendous faith in the promise that Jesus made about the resurrection into paradise and his God Jehovah to fulfill this promise.



A special thank you goes out to all the staff at Ridgeview Lodge for all their loving care.



A Memorial for Peter will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00 pm at 270 Leigh Road, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca October 6, 1931 – October 21, 2019It is with deep sadness we announce that Peter Balaski passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 in Kamloops at Ridgeview Lodge.Left to remember Peter are his children Patricia (Randy) Babiuk, Richard (Heather), Ronald (Sandi), Marlene (Niall) Rutherford, five grandchildren Bryn, Leilani, Jacqui, Mandy and Megan, two great-grandchildren Eleanor and Atticus, his brother Donald (Rosa) in Texas, his sister Helen in Oregon and their families, as well as other relatives and friends.He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor, parents Peter and Dora, three brothers infant Michael, Mike and Billy and his sister Marion.Peter had a tremendous faith in the promise that Jesus made about the resurrection into paradise and his God Jehovah to fulfill this promise.A special thank you goes out to all the staff at Ridgeview Lodge for all their loving care.A Memorial for Peter will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00 pm at 270 Leigh Road, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close