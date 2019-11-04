October 6, 1931 – October 21, 2019
It is with deep sadness we announce that Peter Balaski passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 in Kamloops at Ridgeview Lodge.
Left to remember Peter are his children Patricia (Randy) Babiuk, Richard (Heather), Ronald (Sandi), Marlene (Niall) Rutherford, five grandchildren Bryn, Leilani, Jacqui, Mandy and Megan, two great-grandchildren Eleanor and Atticus, his brother Donald (Rosa) in Texas, his sister Helen in Oregon and their families, as well as other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor, parents Peter and Dora, three brothers infant Michael, Mike and Billy and his sister Marion.
Peter had a tremendous faith in the promise that Jesus made about the resurrection into paradise and his God Jehovah to fulfill this promise.
A special thank you goes out to all the staff at Ridgeview Lodge for all their loving care.
A Memorial for Peter will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00 pm at 270 Leigh Road, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 4, 2019