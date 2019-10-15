Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter H. Topolewski. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Born April 18, 1933, Renwer, Manitoba

Called to Peace October 11, 2019, Kamloops BC



Survived by his true love forever and wife of 60 years Josephine, his children David, Gary (Marla), Wayne (Tracy), Lana (Keith), Mark (Denise), Peter (Danica) and Patrick. Missing their Dido are his treasured grandchildren Milen, Noah, Jack, Lucas, Vincent, Joshua, Jaden, Jolene, Alysha, Ryan and precious great-granddaughter Dorothy.



He also leaves to mourn his brother Joe (Joan), sister-in-law Jessie and many other family members including his cherished nieces, nephews and cousins in Ukraine.



Predeceased by his infant son Michael, his parents Tekla and Harry, Josephine's parents Anna and Lorenz, brothers Nick and Jack, his sister Jennie, in-laws Mary, Metro, Anne, Balzar and Lorenz.



Prayers will be recited at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Kamloops, BC. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.



He was a blessing of a man whose love for his family and friends was limitless and endlessly given.



He could not be more proud of all his family and could not be more loved or missed.



So Much Love

In Our Hearts Forever



