Peter Henry Giesbrecht
1934 - 2020
Peter Henry Giesbrecht passed away on August 23, 2020 at 86 years of age.

He was born in Spirit River, Alberta (to Abe and Marie Giesbrecht) March 14, 1934. In 1967, he moved to Salmon Arm, BC, and later settled in Kamloops.

Peter operated heavy construction equipment for many years. He assisted in the building of the W.A.C. Bennett, Mica, and Revelstoke dams, and a number of large road building projects (including the Coquihalla Highway).

Later in life, Peter opened his own business (Peter's Custom Upholstery in Salmon Arm). In his retiring years, he had both rabbit and worm farms that occupied his time.

Peter is survived by his loving wife Beth and their five children, nineteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Peter and Beth married in 1962, and had a wonderful 58 years together. They had their first son the same year, which carried on to a large and loving family.

The family would like to thank Pine Grove Care Centre for their care and kindness in his final weeks.

There will be no service by request, and in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

