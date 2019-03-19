Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter McVey. View Sign

March 21, 1939 - March 3, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Peter passed away just weeks before his 80th Birthday.



Peter was diagnosed with an aggressive form of thyroid cancer in November and received radiation treatments in December to try and slow down its progression, but to no avail. Peter told us 'Not to cry', that he had a good life and that he had experienced more things than most people he knew.



Peter was born in Croydon, London, UK and it was his love of fly fishing that brought him to Canada in 1963 and his chef skills that kept him employed so he could do all that he wanted to do!



Peter was not just a brother, a father, a grandfather and a friend, he was so much more! He was a boy scout, a fly fisherman, a fly tier, a boxer, a chef, a merchant marine, a cane rod builder, a fish farmer, an inn keeper, a guitar player, a singer, an avid reader, a jag enthusiast, a food and wine connoisseur, a Freemason, a Shriner and a storyteller, or as he was known to the Corbett Lake Cane Rod Builders Fellowship, 'The Bamboo Rod Building Blue Belt Conversationalist' ! Peter was a true Renaissance man!



Peter is survived by his 'Lady Barbara', brother George, daughter Pam (Stuart) Allen, granddaughters Robyn and Jocelyn Allen, grandsons Brenden, Jordon, Evan (Lisa) Angel and great-granddaughter Nevaeh, step-son Randy Lorenz and grandsons Josh and Jesse Lorenz. Peter was predeceased by his parents George and Ethel McVey, daughter Debbie McVey and his wife Eileen McVey.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Merritt Civic Centre on July 20, 2019 at

1:00 pm, with reception to follow.



We would like to say a special 'thank you' to Kim Patterson for your unconditional support and to Dr. McLeod and all the doctors and nurses in Merritt, Kamloops, Vancouver and the Cancer Clinic in Kelowna for their compassionate care.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

