Peter Savage was born November 20, 1932 in Sydney, Australia. He passed away at home on November 23, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.Peter leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Mabel and his six children: Monica, Christopher, Philomena, Evelyn, Patricia and Lilian. As well as their spouses: Eric Watson, Gordana Baric-Savage, Harold Lang, Thomas Bennett, Jarett Loehr and Paul Speer. He was also a proud Grandad to his nine grandchildren: Helen and Aaron Watson, Tatjana and Darmir Savage, Kaitlyn and Christine Bennett, Olivia, Hermione and Paulina Loehr. Peter will also be remembered by his Australian siblings; Kevin, Mary and Maureen. Peter was predeceased by his son Frank, in 1987 and his sister Noelene; as well as his parents and numerous in-laws and cousins.After working across BC with CalVan Catering, Peter settled his family in Kamloops in 1968. He was employed as a baker for Super Valu and Erwin's then finished his baking career at Canada Safeway in 1996 after twenty-five years of service. Peter's bread and pies were the best, those who were privileged to benefit from his deliveries know this. Dad enjoyed conversation so thank you to everyone who took the time to listen to his stories or share a coffee.Peter was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He served his parish as a Eucharistic minister and he held a position on the O.L.P.H. school council for over twenty years. He was also a proud St. Ann's Academy supporter since all nine of his grandchildren attended. Once he retired, Dad became an active member of the Kamloops Blazers Booster Club, and became known as the "button man", selling player's buttons during home games. He enjoyed tinkering with small motors and had many happy memories of fishing and camping with the family. Grandad's taxi service was Peter's true retirement job. Even at 88, he could out work just about anyone, and on his last day was out raking the final fall leaves.Dad, your work is done, the taxi meter and oven are turned off,the fix-it shop is closed and the gone fishing sign is up.Enjoy your rest; you will be missed andalways be lovingly remembered.