Peter Young passed away peacefully in his home in Kamloops on July 22, 2019, 4 days before his 80th birthday. He is survived by his daughter Christy Robertson, son-in-law Ashley Robertson, grandsons Owen and Riley, as well as friends too numerous to count. Peter was predeceased by his wife Joan, son Brodie, and mother-in-law (Granny) Penney.



Known to his friends and family as "Opa Peter", he was a wonderful father and grandpa - he adored his grandsons so very very much, and they him. He was a highly social man with a great sense of humour and a heart that he opened to everyone. Filled with a love of music, he was constantly composing his own music, singing various operatic melodies and playing the piano, organ and trumpet. He was involved in several choirs throughout his years and most recently conducted the German-Language choir "Der Leiderkreis" here in Kamloops. Peter was also an accomplished craftsman, filling his house with handmade cabinets, shelves and intricately detailed wooden toys. He was an avid gardener and a voracious reader as well.



Born in 1939 near Munich, Germany, he immigrated to his beloved adopted country of Canada at the age of 19. He remained incredibly proud of his German heritage and could often be seen with his German flag waving proudly.



He was a wonderfully quirky man, loved by both his family and friends and he will be greatly missed.



If you're listening and you hear pipe organ music being playing with great glee and much enthusiasm in the backgroud, that's him and he's smiling.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schoening Funeral in Kamloops. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.



Should friends and family desire, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



