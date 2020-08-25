Petrus "Peter" Cornelis Bouwmeester of Kamloops, BC, passed peacefully on August 15, 2020 at 67 years of age after a lengthy illness.



Peter is survived by his children Kristopher of Kamloops, and Kimberly of Kamloops, as well as three grandchildren. Also left to cherish Peter's memory are his sisters Mary, Martha, Johanna, Ang, Dorothea, and Cathy, and brothers Cory and Jim, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Peter was predeceased by his parents Cornelis and Johanna, sister Theresia, and brother John.



Peter was born in Ter Aar, Holland and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1955. After completing school Peter worked as a carpenter. Peter loved children, animals, and coffee, and enjoyed visits from his friend Brant. The staff and residents at Desmond House enjoyed his great sense of humour.



Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral liturgy will take place at a later date, with Father Fred Weisbeck officiating.



Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Staff at Desmond House, and the Health Care Providers.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Desmond House.



