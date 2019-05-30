Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Henry Moyer. View Sign Obituary

Philip Henry Moyer, 79, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 25, 2019 with his wife by his side.



Philip was born on April 19, 1940 in Strathclair, Manitoba to parents August and Christine Moyer. He was the seventh of fifteen children. He spent many years on the farm in Manitoba before training to become an HVAC Journeyman. His HVAC career began at the Misericordia Health Center in Winnipeg where he worked for 20 years before moving to BC. In 1981 Philip moved his family to Kamloops. He kept the heating and ventilation and A/C at R.I.H. running smoothly for 20 years until his retirement in 2001. After retirement, Phil kept busy with self made businesses and travelling. Philip and Faith travelled extensively, visiting many countries and standing on almost every continent! Philip enjoyed meeting people and learning new things. He made new friends everywhere he went.



Philip loved fishing, camping and anything in the outdoors. He could be found tinkering in the garage with the door wide open so people could stop in and chat. He was known by all as a hard worker and extremely generous man, helping family, friends, or anyone who needed. He was well known as, "Mr. Fix It" - there was no job that he couldn't handle.



Philip treasured his time spent with family. He is survived and dearly missed by his wife Faith, and many loved ones: Darcy and Kristyn (Taylor, Benjamin), Tammy (Kaitlyn and Marco), Brad and Glynis (Annika, Sadie), Rebecca and Ben (Brooke, Chloe, Olivia), Stacy and Dale (Morgan, Gage), eleven brothers and sisters and their families, plus many dear friends across the world.



Philip was predeceased by his parents August and Christine, three brothers Roger, Andrew and Sylvester, his first wife Donna and many close friends.



No formal service by request. Philip will be laid to rest with a gathering of family and friends at Hillside Cemetery on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am. Luncheon to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home, 72 Whiteshield Cres. South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9 or The Parkinson's Society of BC, 600-890 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C1J9.



The family would like to extend appreciation to the wonderful staff at the hospice home who went above and beyond to make Philip's last days comfortable, the staff of 7North at RIH and nurse practitioner Lorraine Lines, who took excellent care of Philip this past 2.5 years.



Thank you to all the wonderful people who made a difference in Philip's life - you know who you are.



