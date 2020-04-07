Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Joseph "Joe" Kelly. View Sign Obituary

In the early morning of March 29, 2020 Joe passed peacefully, his beloved granddaughter Meghan, at his side.



Joe so loved his family and left to mourn their loss is Judy, his wife of 52 years; children Krista, Andrea (Derek) and Scott (Loren); grandchildren Meghan, Zachary and Archer. Joe also leaves behind his sister Marilynn (George), brothers Mike (Carole) and Tim (Kathy) and their children. His large extended Lefebvre family will also greatly miss him.



Joe's faith carried him through his many health struggles. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus - a past Grand Knight. He had volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul Society. Many of their closest friends and lasting friendships were made through the church, bonding through their faith and family.



Joe loved sports. Whether playing hockey, becoming a master bowler, curling, water skiing or softball, he excelled at them all. He passed on his talents and strategic knowledge of each sport when he went on to coach his kids in hockey and ball. He moved on to become an umpire, at various levels, although his daughters weren't always so happy when he was behind the plate of one of their ball games. Joe also enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren Meghan and Zach. An annual Kelly vacation was made to Vancouver Island to fish and visit. He also accompanied his brothers-in-law on their hunting extravaganzas and enjoyed the camaraderie and being camp cook.



Through all that life sent his way, Joe kept his sense of humour. He was always quick with a joke, a quip or a humorous anecdote. Holidays and family reunions were happy times. These last 8 years, his weekly breakfasts and Wii golf games with friends were times he eagerly anticipated.



Judy and family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of 7-North at Royal Inland Hospital for their compassionate and respectful care for Joe. To them, dignity was always at the forefront.



Due to today's climate in the world with the virus, a service will be announced later when it is safe for all of Joe's friends and family to be together.



Donations may be made in Joe's memory, to RIH Foundation at www.rihfoundation.ca or: RIH Foundation, 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T1.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.firstmemorialkamloops.com In the early morning of March 29, 2020 Joe passed peacefully, his beloved granddaughter Meghan, at his side.Joe so loved his family and left to mourn their loss is Judy, his wife of 52 years; children Krista, Andrea (Derek) and Scott (Loren); grandchildren Meghan, Zachary and Archer. Joe also leaves behind his sister Marilynn (George), brothers Mike (Carole) and Tim (Kathy) and their children. His large extended Lefebvre family will also greatly miss him.Joe's faith carried him through his many health struggles. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus - a past Grand Knight. He had volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul Society. Many of their closest friends and lasting friendships were made through the church, bonding through their faith and family.Joe loved sports. Whether playing hockey, becoming a master bowler, curling, water skiing or softball, he excelled at them all. He passed on his talents and strategic knowledge of each sport when he went on to coach his kids in hockey and ball. He moved on to become an umpire, at various levels, although his daughters weren't always so happy when he was behind the plate of one of their ball games. Joe also enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren Meghan and Zach. An annual Kelly vacation was made to Vancouver Island to fish and visit. He also accompanied his brothers-in-law on their hunting extravaganzas and enjoyed the camaraderie and being camp cook.Through all that life sent his way, Joe kept his sense of humour. He was always quick with a joke, a quip or a humorous anecdote. Holidays and family reunions were happy times. These last 8 years, his weekly breakfasts and Wii golf games with friends were times he eagerly anticipated.Judy and family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of 7-North at Royal Inland Hospital for their compassionate and respectful care for Joe. To them, dignity was always at the forefront.Due to today's climate in the world with the virus, a service will be announced later when it is safe for all of Joe's friends and family to be together.Donations may be made in Joe's memory, to RIH Foundation at www.rihfoundation.ca or: RIH Foundation, 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T1.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close