Phylis Mae (Bargy) Trask
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phylis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phylis Mae Trask (née Bargy), with sadness, we announce Phylis passed away peacefully in Kamloops on May 12, 2020. Phylis was laid to rest on May 20, 2020.

She is survived by her three children Bill, Debbie and Glenna, five grandchildren, and her dear friend and caregiver Martin.

There will be a celebration of life in Kamloops sometime in the near future. If you wish to attend, e-mail Bill at trask@telus.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved