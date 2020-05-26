Phylis Mae Trask (née Bargy), with sadness, we announce Phylis passed away peacefully in Kamloops on May 12, 2020. Phylis was laid to rest on May 20, 2020.
She is survived by her three children Bill, Debbie and Glenna, five grandchildren, and her dear friend and caregiver Martin.
There will be a celebration of life in Kamloops sometime in the near future. If you wish to attend, e-mail Bill at trask@telus.net.
She is survived by her three children Bill, Debbie and Glenna, five grandchildren, and her dear friend and caregiver Martin.
There will be a celebration of life in Kamloops sometime in the near future. If you wish to attend, e-mail Bill at trask@telus.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.