Phyllis Mader passed away suddenly on the morning of December 21, 2019 in the middle of doing what she did best, caring for others. Her unexpected passing has left a hole in the hearts of many. She was an active and recognized member of her community, either riding her bike down Sixth Ave with her skirt a fluttering, walking through Peterson Creek Park with her walking poles to visit someone in the hospital, being the secretary of the North Shuswap Heritage Society, counting bees with the Master Gardeners, greeting others at the Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops Wildlife Park and Kamloops Film Society, or exercising at the Yogaloft.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 42 years Jim, her children Rita-June, Danielle, Kathryn and Andrew, her mother June Ruckle, her siblings Ruth (Rolf), Ila, Wanda, Nancy (Barry) and Garry (Andrea), her brothers-in-law Dave (Elise) and Paul (Marion) as well as her 18 nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Phyllis was predeceased by her father Dan and brother Herbie.
Please, in lieu of flowers make a donation to the , a charitable foundation for the environment or a charity of your choice.
A Service will be held at the Kamloops Alliance Church, 200 Leigh Rd, North Kamloops on January 18, 2020 at 11:30 am with a reception to follow.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020