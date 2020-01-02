Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Mader. View Sign Obituary

Phyllis Mader passed away suddenly on the morning of December 21, 2019 in the middle of doing what she did best, caring for others. Her unexpected passing has left a hole in the hearts of many. She was an active and recognized member of her community, either riding her bike down Sixth Ave with her skirt a fluttering, walking through Peterson Creek Park with her walking poles to visit someone in the hospital, being the secretary of the North Shuswap Heritage Society, counting bees with the Master Gardeners, greeting others at the Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops Wildlife Park and Kamloops Film Society, or exercising at the Yogaloft.



She will be greatly missed by her husband of 42 years Jim, her children Rita-June, Danielle, Kathryn and Andrew, her mother June Ruckle, her siblings Ruth (Rolf), Ila, Wanda, Nancy (Barry) and Garry (Andrea), her brothers-in-law Dave (Elise) and Paul (Marion) as well as her 18 nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Phyllis was predeceased by her father Dan and brother Herbie.



Please, in lieu of flowers make a donation to the , a charitable foundation for the environment or a charity of your choice.



A Service will be held at the Kamloops Alliance Church, 200 Leigh Rd, North Kamloops on January 18, 2020 at 11:30 am with a reception to follow.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca Phyllis Mader passed away suddenly on the morning of December 21, 2019 in the middle of doing what she did best, caring for others. Her unexpected passing has left a hole in the hearts of many. She was an active and recognized member of her community, either riding her bike down Sixth Ave with her skirt a fluttering, walking through Peterson Creek Park with her walking poles to visit someone in the hospital, being the secretary of the North Shuswap Heritage Society, counting bees with the Master Gardeners, greeting others at the Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops Wildlife Park and Kamloops Film Society, or exercising at the Yogaloft.She will be greatly missed by her husband of 42 years Jim, her children Rita-June, Danielle, Kathryn and Andrew, her mother June Ruckle, her siblings Ruth (Rolf), Ila, Wanda, Nancy (Barry) and Garry (Andrea), her brothers-in-law Dave (Elise) and Paul (Marion) as well as her 18 nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Phyllis was predeceased by her father Dan and brother Herbie.Please, in lieu of flowers make a donation to the , a charitable foundation for the environment or a charity of your choice.A Service will be held at the Kamloops Alliance Church, 200 Leigh Rd, North Kamloops on January 18, 2020 at 11:30 am with a reception to follow.Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.