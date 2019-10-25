November 7, 1954 – October 11, 2019
This wonderful misunderstood "Prince of a Man" passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Royal Inland Hospital. He will be leaving behind his dear friends Sher and Rob, he will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by Neil and Sandra and their family of which he was an integral part for many years, plus his caregivers at the John Howard Society.
Pierre was predeceased by his mother, father and sister Nicole who he missed greatly.
A special thank you to the nurses on 5-South of RIH who gave Pierre their kind and compassionate care to the end.
There will be no service at Pierre's request.
RIP Pierre.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 25, 2019