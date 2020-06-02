With love laden hearts we announce the passing of Pieter Fred Donald Oerlemans on May 13, 2020.
Pieter was born in 1949 in Haarlem, Holland. The family immigrated to Canada when Pieter was 2 1/2 years old and resided in Whitehorse, Yukon, Prince Rupert, BC, Prince George, BC and Vancouver, BC. Pieter moved to Kamloops in 1978 to work for the BC Telephone Company. It is here that he met his soulmate Sally.
Pieter had many interests which included remote controlled airplanes, which he built, flew and crashed. And then he did it all over again. Water was always his attraction and he owned two sailboats and spent many hours on Shuswap Lake, his "Cabin at the Lake". What an ambitious man, building several huge rock walls and a two pond waterfall system, with a koi fish pond. Still, Pieter found time for rock hounding, fishing and camping. In Pieter's retirement years he spent four winters building an eight foot popsicle stick model replica of the "Klondike" River boat that sits at dry dock in Whitehorse, Yukon. In 2018 Pieter donated the boat to the Yukon Transportation Museum in memory of his family's beginnings in Canada.
Pieter leaves to mourn his wife Sally, daughters Erica (Calen), Mieke (Christian), two grandsons Reagan and Logan. Also, from a previous marriage, daughter Natasha and grandsons Jeremy and Scott. Pieter also leaves behind his sister Tetje (Bevan) and twin brothers Jeck (Leslie) and Hessel (Susan), nephews Steven and Scott and niece Tetje Jr. He has a special place in his heart for sister-in-law Evelyn Enquist.
Predeceased by his parents Pieter and Tetje Oerlemans and sister Noesje Fisher (2016).
For all who knew Pieter, his love for music was his calling. He started as a young man, self taught, to play guitar, harmonica, piano and vocals, all by ear. He made many friends within the music community in Kamloops. With a whistle on his lips, he is looking out for us all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.