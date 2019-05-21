Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Portia Patricia Christine Audrey Schmidt. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

In Loving Memory Of Portia Patricia Christine Audrey Schmidt

January 23, 1944 - May 17, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Portia Patricia Christine Audrey Schmidt on May 17, 2019. Portia fought a long and courageous battle with kidney disease followed by a diagnoses of cancer. She spent her last few days at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House in Kamloops with her family and Martin her dearly beloved husband of 54 years at her side.

Portia is survived by her husband Martin, daughter Lolanda (Alojz) Macus, son Doran (Shauna) Schmidt, and daughter Aveline (Owen) Shephard. She was a loving grandma to eight grandchildren Emeril and Chloe Macus, Darian and Damara Shephard and Hailey, Eric, Nicholas and Kassandra Schmidt.



Portia was born in Hove, Sussex, England. She came to Canada in 1960 at the age of 16 where she lived in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. She graduated from the Academy of Sion in 1962. Portia pursued her career as a teacher and later became the woman editor for the Moose Jaw Times Harold. Portia married Martin in Regina, Saskatchewan on June 26, 1965. She was a stay at home mom to three children while continuing her studies at the University of Regina.Portia completed her Bachelor of Education then furthered her studies to obtain a Masters in History and a Major in Library Sciences as well as a Major in English.



She worked at the Regina Public Library for 10 years before relocating with Martin to Surrey, BC in 1989. Her love for education continued at Simon Fraser University where she then worked part-time as a TOC for the Surrey School District. Portia's passion for reading developed a love for writing. Portia joined several writing groups and was also an active member of Tops. In 2012, Portia and Martin bought their forever home in Kamloops, BC.



The family would like to thank Dr. Smiley, Dr. Connely and the staff at the Peritoneal Dialysis Unit, the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice, all of whom provided exceptional care during her long-term diagnoses and passing.



A service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 815 Renfrew Ave., Kamloops, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Kamloops Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



