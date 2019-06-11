Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raffaella Tulliani. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

With family by her side, on June 9, 2019, Raffaella Tulliani passed on to be reunited with her family in Heaven.



She leaves behind her children Claudio (Lynn), Anna, Emillio (Colleen), Gabriella (Jan), Franco and Maria (Robin), her grandchildren David, Michael (Alyssa), Sonya, Anthony, Angelina (Jared), Christina (Ruben), Johnathon (Kaitlyn), Matthew, Landon, Maiah and Jeffery, her great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Taylor, Dominic, Adrianna, Hunter and Brielle and numerous family from Kamloops, Vancouver and Milan, Italy.



She was predeceased by her son Enzo in 1969 as well as her parents and three brothers and son-in-law John.



Mom was born in Palermo, Sicily on January 27, 1929. She came to Canada in the summer of 1966 with five kids in tow and one on the way to reside in Louis Creek, BC. She then moved to Kamloops a few years later to create a home and countless memories.



Many family gatherings and celebrations took place in our family home. Mom loved to laugh and her laughter was contagious. Her love for her children and grandchildren was often expressed in these times together as she cooked the most amazing delicious meals. There was always more than enough and no one ever left hungry.



Mom loved her garden. One could get lost in the countless rows of vegetables that she would faithfully water and cultivate. Her work started at sunrise and ended at sunset only to go in and start another job inside. Her hard work ethic was inspirational to all that knew her and to us.



It is now time to say goodbye to one of the strongest women we will ever know. Until we see you again……



A special thanks to Dr. Pretorius for his amazing and compassionate care he showed to our mother. His care went beyond the normal expectation and duties of a physician. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Kamloops Hospice who showed such compassion in our mom's journey. Thank you to her niece, our cousin Anna Lisa for your help and support in this difficult time.



Prayers will be recited on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm in Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Reverend Father Derrick Cameron will celebrate the Funeral Mass in the Cathedral on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Noon (12:00 pm). Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

