May 12, 1929- June 23, 2019



Ralph Arthur Humphreys passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife Ethel, father Llewellyn, mother Allie and brother Ron.



Ralph will be lovingly remembered by his sons Guy and Llew, grandchildren Ashley (Lukasz) Siemiatkowski and Reid (Brittany), longtime partner and best friend Beverly Davies and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Ralph was born on May 12, 1929 in Revelstoke to parents Llewellyn and Ailie (Aho) Humphreys and spent his younger years in Sicamous before moving to Kamloops in 1941.



Ralph married Ethel Gustafson on June 28, 1952 and they shared a wonderful 30 years together. Raising their two boys, spending time with family at the Shuswap Lake and trips to Hawaii were also special to them. Although Ethel passed away many years ago Ralph remained devoted to her.



Ralph's greatest love was his family. Ralph always wanted to ensure "The Humphreys" legacy would continue for many generations and worked very hard to make that happen. The family will always remember him for his dedication to them, his storytelling and great sense of humour.



After high school, Ralph endeavoured on a long successful career at Canadian Pacific Railway. Ralph began at CPR as a wiper in Beevermouth, then progressed to fireman and finished his career as a locomotive engineer. Ralph spent the early years of his career chasing work all around BC in order to provide for his family; which we are forever grateful for. As a proud union member Ralph spent many years as the president of the Brotherhood of the Locomotive Engineers Union in Kamloops.



When Ralph wasn't working on the railway he enjoyed spending his time on the water fly fishing, his greatest passion. As time went on and Ralph retired, he explored many areas in the Chilcotin and Kamloops area searching for BC's best fly fishing lakes. Ralph was able to share his passion with his brother Ron, sons Guy and Llew, and grandson Reid.



There will be no service as per Ralph's wishes, but a family gathering will be held this summer.

