Ralph David Dunbar born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan has passed away in Kamloops BC.



He was predeceased by his parents and four sisters.



Survived by his wife Beverly, sons David (Ruth) Dunbar, Keith (Elizabeth) Dunbar, daughters Elizabeth (Grant) Harris and Lorraine (James) McLarty. He was much loved by his family, twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as numerous friends.



Ralph and Beverly enjoyed many camping and exploring trips across Canada and into the United States with their children, as well as throughout their retirement years. His work took them to many of BC's finest communities.



Ralph was a well respected C.P.A. who volunteered his time and efforts toward many different service clubs throughout his life. He was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge and strove to be a positive influence in the communities that he and his family lived.

