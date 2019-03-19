We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, father, brother
and uncle.
Born on January 18, 1970 in Kamloops, BC to Richard Lampreau and Wilma Basil Lampreau.
Randy is survived by son Dusty Petty (Isa), mother Wilma Basil Lampreau, brothers Arnie Lampreau, Richard Lampreau Jr, sisters Delores Basil, Sue Basil, Violet Basil, Regina Basil-Lampreau, Constance Moojelski, Debbie Reviakin, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at the Chu Chua Community Hall, 7555 Dunn Lake Rd., north of Barriere, on Saturday, March 23, 2019
at 9:00 am.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 19, 2019