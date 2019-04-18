Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ranko Pavlovic. View Sign

Ranko Pavlovicc of Kamloops passed away peacefully at Gemstone Care Centre on the evening of April 16, 2019 at the age of 80 years. He spent his final days surrounded by loving family and friends.



He is survived by Milenka, the mother of his children Dajana (Brent) Ross, John (Kari) Pavlovich, Jenny (Dean) Bubela, grandchildren Keyron, Sage, Kobe, Megan, Anthony, Brendan and brothers Vinko (Lily) and family and Vito (Linda) and family and niece and nephews in Hercegovina.



He is predeceased by his brother Ivan, father Jure, mother Milica, sister Nevenka and brother-in-law Pero.



Ranko was born on March 16, 1939 in Veljaci, a small village in Hercegovina. At age seventeen, Ranko escaped from former Yugoslavia to Italy where he spent months in a refugee camp. He then hopped railcars to get to France where he worked at the Citroen car factory until he received immigration papers from his uncle Stanko Pavlovich. His careers in Canada included working for CN Rail, owning his own window shop and construction company and working on various construction projects across BC. Although his journey to Canada was immensely difficult, he was determined to succeed. Ranko and Milenka worked hard to get ahead in a foreign country while also appreciating the value of having family together. They often hosted large gatherings that included an abundance of food, wine and singing. Dad's focus was to provide for his family while ensuring his children were resilient, appreciative and independent. As children we are grateful to have inherited his work ethic and sense of humour.



Dad was blessed to have his grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments.



Dad enjoyed fishing, gardening and singing. He took pride in his garden and would always give away more than he kept to anyone who stopped in to visit. Dad was very outgoing and generous; he would give his shirt off his back to help anyone and never forgot where he came from. Dad had a long, hard complicated life, may he finally rest in peace.



The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Gemstone, Dr. Vlahos and Dr. Wynne for going above and beyond in caring for our dad with such dignity and compassion.



The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Kamloops, BC with Reverend Father Paul Simms officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



