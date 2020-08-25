Raymond Lloyd Shindell born August 27, 1935, died suddenly on August 13, 2020 just shy of his 85th birthday, near his home in Walhachin, BC. He was in Vancouver, the son of James and Caroline.During his youth he was a member of the Canadian Navy having served on the HMCS Cornwallis. He also excelled in the all sports but particularly hockey as a goaltender. Having a Masters Degree in Education, he devoted his life to educating our youth and anyone who wanted it. He taught many students over the years in just about every subject. He especially enjoyed the Agriculture class as he was able to work with animals. He worked with many great teachers and always talked of the staffroom banter that he enjoyed. He was also heavily involved in coaching school sports; football, basketball, soccer, you name it. He especially like coaching hockey. Later he started refereeing and continued into his 80s with the local old timers hockey teams. Until it was curling season then that dominated his time.He was a member of the Kamloops Rube Band for many years as a drummer and later joined a bell choir. He even dabbled in politics and was a Town Councillor in Chase. He obtained his private pilot's licence and was an avid sailor. But deep down he fancied himself as a cowboy and loved animals especially his beloved Sheltie Koda. He acted as a Sheriff at the Deadman Junction Ranch entertaining tourists from around the world.He is survived by his children Tony, Corine and Ken, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.He was predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Benny and George and his sister Mabel.At Ray's request there will be no funeral as he just wanted to ride off into the sunset as cowboys do.In lieu of flowers, if so desired, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.Condolences may be expressed at: