Raymond Robert "Ray" Gosen (1966 - 2020)
Service Information
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC
V2C2G8
(250)-374-1454
Obituary

Raymond Robert Gosen passed away on March 9, 2020 in Kamloops, BC, in his 53rd year.

Ray is survived by his children Amanda and Ayla; grandchildren Tyrese and Nakeylia; step-children Tilly and Jayden; parents Fay (Terry) Zilkowsky and Rob Gosen, mother-in-law Pat Miller; grandmother Lillian Provost; siblings Lanie, Kathy, Lily, Leanne and Steven; lifelong friends Dayna, Gloria, Audra and Dou; Ayla's mother Trina; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by grandfather Joe Provost, brother Denis Zilkowsky and grandson Brandon.

Ray drove taxi for many years, did a bit of truck driving then about five years ago he found the job he loved selling cars and trailers at Butler Auto. Ray loved to travel: California, New York, Washington, DC, Florida, Bahamas, but Las Vegas was his favourite!

We would like to thank Butler Auto for all the support to Raymond's family.

A gathering to celebrate Ray's life will be held at a later date.

Friends may share memories through Schoening Funeral Service, Kamloops, BC at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
