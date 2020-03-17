Raymond Robert Gosen passed away on March 9, 2020 in Kamloops, BC, in his 53rd year.
Ray is survived by his children Amanda and Ayla; grandchildren Tyrese and Nakeylia; step-children Tilly and Jayden; parents Fay (Terry) Zilkowsky and Rob Gosen, mother-in-law Pat Miller; grandmother Lillian Provost; siblings Lanie, Kathy, Lily, Leanne and Steven; lifelong friends Dayna, Gloria, Audra and Dou; Ayla's mother Trina; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by grandfather Joe Provost, brother Denis Zilkowsky and grandson Brandon.
Ray drove taxi for many years, did a bit of truck driving then about five years ago he found the job he loved selling cars and trailers at Butler Auto. Ray loved to travel: California, New York, Washington, DC, Florida, Bahamas, but Las Vegas was his favourite!
We would like to thank Butler Auto for all the support to Raymond's family.
A gathering to celebrate Ray's life will be held at a later date.
Friends may share memories through Schoening Funeral Service, Kamloops, BC at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020