On Thursday March 26th, 2020 Raymond "Chief" William Wallace passed away peacefully at the age of 83. He is remembered by his children Rosemarie (Grant), William, Judy (George), Debbie (Sieg), Dan (Dawn), Dale (Carrie), son-in-law Carey and daughter-in-law Donna. Grandchildren, Matthew (Sam), Simon (Sabrina), Robert (Meagan), Lindsey, Kristen (Myo), Ashley (Brian), Sarah (Mark), Jason (Jaden), Scott, and great-grandchildren Theodore, Bennett, Audrey, Harper, Ari, Maddox, Kai (and a new sibling coming in August), and Duchess. As well as, many friends and family members. Ray was predeceased by his wife Cricket, son Stephen and brother George.



Ray was born in Port Alberni to William and Patricia Wallace. His family soon moved to Kamloops where Ray would later build his life. He attended school in Kamloops at Allan Matthews Elementary and Kam High. Ray moved to Vancouver in 1955, where he met Marie and returned to Kamloops in 1958. In 1962 he opened up Ray's Trim Shop at 749 Nicola Street. He then formed a partnership and co-ran Grant and Wallace Upholstery before opening up Wallace Upholstery. He owned Wallace Upholstery until retiring in 2004.



Ray married Marie Neame in 1957 and became a father to Rosemarie, William, Stephen and Judy. They continued to be friends following their marriage and would chat regularly.



Ray met Cricket, his wife of 41 years. Cricket brought her children, Debbie, Dan and Dale to live with Ray on Nicola Street. Together they built a life together with their blended families that was full of love, laughter and music. Ray loved to travel and went on many cruises with Cricket.



Ray had many hobbies and was involved heavily with Scouts Canada. He took his Wood Badge training and became a Gilwell Scouter in 1966. For nearly 50 years he was a Scout Leader with the 3rd Kamloops Scouts. It was here he got the nic-name "Chief" which he has held ever since. He attended countless jamborees, and camps. With many fond memories at Bush Creek. Ray was a recipient of the Medal of Merit and Silver Acorn.



Ray joined the Kamloops Kinsmen Service Club in the early 1960's and remained a member for over 50 years. He and his family spent many hours raising money for local projects like Tot Lots for children in various Kamloops neighborhoods, Albert McGowan Kinsmen Centre in Sahali, G F Strong Rehab Centre in Vancouver, The Mother's March Against Polio and many other local charities. He enjoyed the fellowship of Kinsmen work parties and family social events and made lifelong friends with many members. The business meetings over dinner at the Highlander restaurant were a monthly highlight of fun and laughter and after meetings Ray loved to play cards.



Ray also loved hunting and fishing trips with his amazing group of friends. There were countless annual duck trips to Green Lake, and fishing trips to favorite spots including Rossmore Lake and Janice Lake.



Summers were spent at the family cabin on Little Shuswap Lake. He loved to sit on the porch and read for hours. He would feed the birds, geese, ducks and squirrels. At night Ray would sit by the fire with his grandkids and count the bats. The weekly happy hour was a neighborhood favorite. Friends from all around would gather, and toast to feeling a little Weiser.



We are so thankful for the many years and memories we had with Chief, Dad, Grandpa, Pa, he will be greatly missed by all. We would like to give a very BIG thank you to Joanne for these past few years of looking after Ray. We appreciate everything that you did. We would also like to thank Dr Dickenson and 7 North Nurses for all of your support.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to:

The Camp Grafton Society at www.campgrafton.ca

